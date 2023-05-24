Brighton Crandell

Brighton Crandell, a fifth-grade student at Capps Middle School, held an ice cream auction on April 14 to benefit a Heber family experiencing the loss of a loved one.

 Courtesy of Mandy Crandell

HEBER - The sale of a few cold treats is warming hearts at Capps Middle School, where one student is showing others the value of good deeds and paying them forward.

Brighton Crandell is 11 years old and currently attends Capps Middle School in Heber. Outside of his school, the only things he really enjoys are, in his words, “ranching and rodeos.”

