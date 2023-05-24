HEBER - The sale of a few cold treats is warming hearts at Capps Middle School, where one student is showing others the value of good deeds and paying them forward.
Brighton Crandell is 11 years old and currently attends Capps Middle School in Heber. Outside of his school, the only things he really enjoys are, in his words, “ranching and rodeos.”
During a phone interview with the Independent, Brighton said he doesn’t have any major plans for his future outside of getting a job and working.
He does plan on being the first four-time state champion in wrestling in the state at whichever high school he attends and “re-writing the whole history of wrestling in Mogollon,” but beyond that, he just “does his own thing,” according to his mother, Mandy Crandell.
“He’s a kid, so he’s a handful, but he is a good kid,” she said. “He thinks about others before he thinks about himself, which is rare these days, even outside of his age range.”
One such instance occurred in mid-April when the future wrestling star held an ice cream auction to benefit a family at his school was suffering through a death.
“The school had been saddened recently when Holly Despain passed away in a tragic accident, leaving her husband Frank and four children behind,” stated Kathy Vosburgh in an email.
Vosburgh is a volunteer with Capps Middle School and helped organize the school’s Golden Mustang Award kindness program.
She said two of Despain’s children also attend Capps and were friends of Brighton’s, who wanted to find a way to help them as they recovered from their loss.
“When his friend’s mom passed away, he wanted to do something for them, so he asked to take the ice cream truck out and then bring the money over to them,” Mandy said.
She said her husband purchased the ice cream truck to “teach our kids responsibility, how to work hard, talk to people, and count money without a calculator.”
Brighton wanted to take the truck out for a day and donate the proceeds to the Despain family, but later decided he would instead auction the last of his supply of Choco Tacos.
A Choco Taco was a popular ice cream desert formerly manufactured by Good Humor-Breyers before it was discontinued in 2022.
After an internet campaign to bring the treat back into production failed and wholesale supply disappeared, online auctions were held for still-sealed packages of the dessert.
Even today, packages — albeit expired — will pop up online with starting prices of $60 or more, which inspired Brighton to auction off his remaining supply.
As he isn’t allowed a cell phone or access to social media, Brighton’s parents helped promote and market the event. Capps also sent flyers for children to take home to their parents.
When the day came, Brighton played auctioneer for the crowd of about 30 attendees and started bidding at just $5. Bids ranged $14 to $50, with one Heber parent bidding $500.
“When Brighton was telling me this story you could tell he had been amazed at this generous offer with the smile he had shining on his face,” Vosburgh said.
“He took that smile to the home of Frank Despain and his kids and delivered a very generous offering of love from this amazing community.”
Out of respect for the privacy of the recipients, Mandy wouldn’t reveal exactly how much money Brighton donated to the family, but hoped it was “enough to make a difference.”
“I think it’s nice to see someone who will think of others before themselves, completely under his own free will,” Mandy said. “He’s still young, but he’s got an old soul. Our family is very proud of him.”
Brighton said he was happy to donate the money, saying the first step in forwarding a good deed or starting a pay-it-forward train is to “go with your heart.”
“I would tell people to know what the need is and what your heart wants for them or even just ask what they need, and then just – help, however you can.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.