HOLBROOK — A Georgia man will spend 23 years in a prison after he pleaded guilty last month to three separate counts of sexual activity with a child.

Noah J. Paredis, now 23 years old, entered guilty pleas on Nov. 28 in Navajo County Superior Court to one count of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 and one count of child molestation.

