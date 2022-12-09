HOLBROOK — A Georgia man will spend 23 years in a prison after he pleaded guilty last month to three separate counts of sexual activity with a child.
Noah J. Paredis, now 23 years old, entered guilty pleas on Nov. 28 in Navajo County Superior Court to one count of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 and one count of child molestation.
Paredis received a 13-year term for the first offense and 10 years on the second, according to a news release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
After Paredis is released from prison he will have no chance of parole and he will be on lifetime probation with sex offender terms for his sentence on one count of attempted child molestation.
The case started on June 13, 2019, when NCSO deputies initiated a criminal investigation in Overgaard on a report of sexual assault.
A 10-year-old boy had reported hat Paredis had touched him inappropriately in a sexual manner.
After the investigation was completed, Paredis was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for five counts of child molestation.
After 1½ months in custody he bonded out, but he failed to appear in court for a July hearing and an arrest warrant was issued.
Paredis was detained by authorities in Georgia and the NCSO’s Transport Division collected him from a Bleckley County jail in Cochran, Georgia.
“Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office investigates these crimes too often,” Sheriff David Clouse said in the NCSO news release. “If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or any other crimes committed against children, please call local law enforcement. I appreciate the diligence our team put into this investigation seeking justice for the victim. Cases such as this sometimes take some time to ensure due process.”
