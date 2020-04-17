PINEDALE — Dawson Gardner, 20, of Clay Springs, has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, both minor Class 6 felonies. The six foot, two inches tall Alabama native is accused having sexual relations with a 16-year old girl in Pinedale; she is reportedly a sister to one of Gardner’s male friends.
According to court records, authorities received a report about an incident at a home in Pinedale where it is alleged that on March 19, Gardner had held down a minor girl during a sexual encounter; the encounter reportedly included intercourse. During their investigation, authorities noted bruising to the girl’s shoulder and arm. However, Gardner was not charged with sexual assault or restraining the girl. In fact, the two, Class 6 felonies he faces are the least serious of any of the felonies. Had the alleged victim been under the age of 15 years the class of felony would have been much more serious, a Class 2 felony to be exact.
Gardner lists his address as being in Clay Springs. He was arrested on March 22, his birthday, and at his initial appearance the court set his bond at $150,000. Law enforcement reported that Gardner is from Alabama and that he had made statements about planning to return there. Gardner hired the Nolan Law Firm of Mesa, his bond was lowered to $5,000. He posted that and he is out of jail for the time being. Release conditions say that he must not have any contact with any person under the age of 18.
If convicted, Gardner could be sentenced to prison anywhere from four months up to two years. If he is placed on probation, he could be required to register as a sex offender and serve up to one year in the county jail.
Gardner is presumed by law to be innocent and his next court date, a preliminary hearing in Show Low Justice Court, is set for May 4.
