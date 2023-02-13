HEBER-OVERGAARD — Conman Willie “Blu” Mitchell, Jr., who at one time had set his sights on a location in Heber to develop an enterprise, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 and 7 to two charges of bank fraud in the U.S. District Court in Phoenix and was sentenced to 97 months in prison for defrauding the government of over $9 million between Feb. and Oct. 2021. He accomplished that through the COVID-19 relief program called the Paycheck Protection Program, enacted by Congress as part of the June, 2020 CARES Act. Mitchell must forfeit millions of dollars and real property that he had acquired through his frauds and will be closely monitored by the authorities while on 60 months of supervised release, which begins when he gets out of prison.
Background
The June, 2020 public law aimed to ensure that persons who were barred from going into work because of COVID-19 lockdowns would still get paid from forgivable loans their employers could access through the Small Business Administration and participating banks. The program ended May 31, 2021, but during the time it was in effect, certain government agencies began comparing notes about a number of loans originating in Arizona. The agencies then identified six companies, all connected to Blu Mitchell, which applied for and received approximately $9 million through the program. The investigators discovered that the companies which received millions of dollars actually had no employees or payroll. That resulted in over 80 criminal charges in seven separate indictments returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Phoenix. Mitchelll was named in every one of them.
The criminal charges
The indictments alleged that Mitchell and accomplices committed bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy for fraudulently acquiring federal-guaranteed COVID-19 relief loans to the tune of about $9 million from lenders including Western State Bank, which participated in the PPP by providing the funds.
Authorities found Mitchell in Texas and arrested him in 2022. A federal magistrate in Flagstaff, where Mitchell was taken for his first appearance, kept him in custody, writing that “defendant is a danger to the community and requires the detention of the defendant pending the trial in this case.” She also found Mitchell to be a “serious flight risk.”
The various businesses that Mitchell and others allegedly used to defraud included U.C.C.A.N!, Sigmas CUTS, The Lotto Club, Sigma CUTS Medical Training, Sigma CUTS School of Beauty and Red Pill Infosec, LLC. CUTS is an acronym of College, University, Trade and School, Mitchell explained to the White Mountain Independent in June 2020.
In short, the indictments paint a picture of amateur schemers who didn’t have enough business smarts to know that employee wages and taxes must be reported to Arizona’s Department of Economic Security and the glaring absence of any such reports on file there raised flags too red to be ignored.
Co-defendant pleads guilty
Co-defendant Darrell Lieteau’s guilty plea was filed in court on May 24 and the charge he admitted to, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, shed some light on how the scheme worked. That case involved a company called Red Pill Infosec, LLC incorporated in November 2017 by Lieteau, who was its managing member. Mitchell was Red Pill’s president.
Like other PPP applications involved in other indictments, Red Pill said it had 92 employees working in cybersecurity and having a monthly payroll of $672,800. After having secured millions of dollars in loans, it drafted a false IRS form 940, declaring the millions as having been paid to its employees. The indictment in Lieteau’s case alleged that in truth, Red Pill had no employees. The IRS said that the fake form was not filed with the IRS.
Lieteau was sentenced to seven months in prison.
Mitchell’s pleas
Federal bank fraud laws provide for a maximum prison sentence of 30 years. The parties agreed that the government would recommend a sentence lower than that, and the sentences on the two files would run concurrently. That means while Mitchell is serving time on one sentence he will also, at the same time, serve the sentence on the second. In these cases, that’s 97 months on one and 97 months on the other, to run concurrently. The other charges against Mitchell in all indictments were dismissed.
Mitchell must also forfeit real property along San Tan Boulevard in Queen Creek, on A Street in Tacoma, WA, and six properties along Hatcher Road in Phoenix. He will also forfeit cash assets totaling about $1.6 million, plus funds in one account seized from Comerica Bank, and from two accounts at US Bank. He was not fined, but must pay restitution to be determined, estimated to be near $10 million.
Other victims
A Heber couple met with Mitchell in a community meeting in the summer of 2020, regarding his plans to develop a training facility and residence for homeless “selected apprentices” located in the 1900 block of Chevlon Road in Heber-Overgaard. Exactly what was the nature of the “training” is not clear, except that its purpose was to "reduce poverty in America," Mitchell said. The couple told the Independent in August, 2020, that they found Mitchell to be deceptive and untrustworthy. They spent a lot of time researching the many companies he claimed to have started and came to the same conclusion the years-long federal investigation did, that Mitchell is a fraudster.
Lost in the financial machinations is Mitchell’s conviction in the Maricopa County Superior Court for the crime of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 4 felony. According to a January, 2015 probation violation report filed by the Adult Probation Department in that county, Mitchell was on sex-offender probation in California for having sexual relations with an underage mother of two, began attending Phoenix College, but did not register in Arizona as required.
Finally, Juan Felipe Gonzalez of Los Angles contacted the Independent and believes he was scammed by Mitchell over a home in New Mexico that Gonzalez’ parents left in their estate when they passed. The parents had been instrumental in creating the first domestic violence shelter in Albuquerque in the 1980s and, through promises of using the vacant house to help Native American domestic violence victims, Gonzalez transferred the house to Mitchell in exchange for a promise of $175,000, which Mitchell never paid. “I asked as to when he would pay me and he said ‘Soon’. After numerous attempts to contact Mitchell - I never heard from him again,” Gonzalez wrote.
Michell turns 42 years old in June and the 97 month sentence, eight-plus years less credit for the time he’s already served, calculates out his release at age 49. Authorities hope that the public will be sufficiently protected from this serial felon on life time probation as a sex offender and five years of “white collar crime” probation terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.