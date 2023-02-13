Blu Mitchell

Willie “Blu” Mitchell, Jr.

 Courtesy Photo/

HEBER-OVERGAARD — Conman Willie “Blu” Mitchell, Jr., who at one time had set his sights on a location in Heber to develop an enterprise, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 and 7 to two charges of bank fraud in the U.S. District Court in Phoenix and was sentenced to 97 months in prison for defrauding the government of over $9 million between Feb. and Oct. 2021. He accomplished that through the COVID-19 relief program called the Paycheck Protection Program, enacted by Congress as part of the June, 2020 CARES Act. Mitchell must forfeit millions of dollars and real property that he had acquired through his frauds and will be closely monitored by the authorities while on 60 months of supervised release, which begins when he gets out of prison.

Background

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com.

Tags

