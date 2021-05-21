It was the American Legion Post 86 of Heber-Overgaard, not the local VFW, that provided the landscape materials and cheeseburger lunch for the hard-working Civil Air Patrol cadets who refurbished the area surrounding the flagpoles for the cemetery.
The error occurred in the May 14 edition of the White Mountain Independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.