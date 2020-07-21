In a story titled, “Heber/Overgaard men guilty of poaching, fraud after AZGFD investigation,” that published on Friday, July 17, there was an error in the picture caption that appeared online only. The individual in the picture was incorrectly identified as Blake Owens when, in fact, it was Thomas “TJ” Purinton. (Both Owens and Purinton posed in a picture with the same velvet buck.) Also, only Blake Owens entered deer for records, prizes, articles.
CORRECTION
Tags
Laura Singleton
Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.
