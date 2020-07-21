In a story titled, “Heber/Overgaard men guilty of poaching, fraud after AZGFD investigation,” that published on Friday, July 17, there was an error in the picture caption that appeared online only. The individual in the picture was incorrectly identified as Blake Owens when, in fact, it was Thomas “TJ” Purinton. (Both Owens and Purinton posed in a picture with the same velvet buck.) Also, only Blake Owens entered deer for records, prizes, articles.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Tags

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.