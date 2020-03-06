SPRINGERVILLE — The last day for the public to submit comments regarding the Heber Wild Horse Territory (HWHT) Management Plan draft published by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF) is Monday, March 16.
The Forest Service is actively seeking public input before finalizing the management strategy for the Heber Wild Horses herd which obtained federally protected status in 2007 following litigation initiated by horse advocates. Part of the agreement required the Forest Service to “collaboratively engage the public to complete a territory management plan for the Heber Wild Horse Territory,” according to historical timelines and documents published by the US Forest Service.
The management plan draft “will guide future management of the horses and their habitat, including setting an appropriate management level of wild free-roaming horses for the territory,” says the Forest Service.
Stakeholders vehemently disagree on whether the horses even belong there, how many should be allowed to remain in the territory and how they should be managed going forward.
Horse advocates, ranchers and national forest grazing permittees that lease the land for cattle, wildlife managers, equine recreation professionals, equine training professionals, range science and veterinary medicine experts and even the Center for Biological Diversity are weighing in on the management plan draft.
“I am disappointed but not surprised at the draft of the management plan for the Heber Wild Horses Territory,” says long-time wild horse advocate and photographer Mary Hauser of Queen Creek. “Having been selected to sit on the board of the collaborative working group meetings I could see early on this was a preplanned agenda which was not going to end well for the horses … My belief is that the sole purpose of the management plan is to simply facilitate a herd cull ... I’m relieved my name is not attached to a document that ultimately will result in the capture, removal and possible death of our beloved Heber Wild Horses.”
The Heber Wild Horses Freedom Preservation Alliance has become increasingly vocal about protecting the herd since at least 24 horses have been confirmed shot to death in the forest since October 2018 in an unsolved criminal case. To date, the Forest Service has not revealed any suspects or made any arrests citing that the 15-month investigation is “ongoing.”
The advocacy group, having discovered many of the dead horses posted detailed talking points about the proposed management plan.
“Require the Forest Service to provide scientific data that shows there is an overpopulation of horses in the Heber herd,” states one of the talking points. “Keep in mind that if they put forth this plan, they will aim to cull way below their upper limit of 104 horses.”
“Even 104 horses is well below the genetic viability of a wild horse herd. Make no mistake, this is a plan for the extinction of the Heber herd,” continues the statement.
“It is reasonably foreseeable that the Draft Plan, if implemented as written, will effectively lead to the genetic inviability and extinction of this wild free-roaming herd over time,” writes Kathie Reidhead of Payson. “That will be a permanent loss of a piece of our American western culture and history.”
Ranchers in the area, although less willing to verbalize their comments, have an important stake in the issue because they lease forest land for cattle grazing. They also haul water, repair fences and are stewards of the forest, say many.
“The Heber Wild Horse Group has been doing their level best to demonize ranchers and the Forest Service for that matter for years,” says Kathy Gibson Boatman, part of the long-time Gibson ranching family. “It’s sad because they are not truthful and they care more about the horses than they do the families of our community,” she writes.
“We appreciate the Forest Service making an effort to address the burgeoning population of horses,” adds Boatman-Gibson. “We are concerned that their efforts will be thwarted by damaging and costly litigation as soon as they make any valid attempt to cull the herd and reduce their numbers through sterilization procedures.”
“How many more years will management be delayed and how much more damage will our forest sustain before this problem is addressed?” she asks. “All of the other animals are managed, the people are managed, the horses require management as well.”
The Independent reached out to the Arizona Cattle Growers Association, the Arizona Wildlife Federation, Protect the Harvest and others but did not receive comments before press time.
When the comment period closes, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Supervisor will make the final selection of a management strategy for the Heber wild free-roaming horse herd and habitat. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/landmanagement/resourcemanagement/?cid=fseprd534313 to submit comments.
