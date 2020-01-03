Driver arrested for DUI, other charges

HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 7:26 p.m. Dec. 30, in Heber/Overgaard, for a speeding violation. The vehicle driven by Ivan Avila, 19, of Shawnee, Kansas.
Once the vehicle stopped, the deputy exited his vehicle and the suspect drove away. Avila turned down a dead end road, the deputies attempted to block him in. When the deputy found the vehicle, it had crashed into a tree and the suspect fled on foot.
A resident from the area notified dispatch there was an unknown male in their home.
Deputies arrived to the location and took Avila into custody. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located his driver’s license. Avila was arrested and booked into Navajo County jail on aggravated DUI, DUI, resisting arrest, felony flight, leaving the scene of an accident and false reporting. Avila currently has a warrant out of Maricopa county for DUI.
Sheriff David Clouse stated “Do not drink and drive, the highways are full of vehicles traveling this holiday season.
