HEBER — An electrical fire in a residential garage on Aspen Road in Heber was put out quickly by firefighters keeping it from going through a breezeway and into other parts of the home.
A married couple were the only occupants of the residence and neither was injured in the fire that started sometime before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
It appears that one of the residents left a lamp on in the garage the night before that was near some flammable materials.
When the husband got up and began making coffee around 9 a.m., he reportedly smelled smoke and opened the door to the garage.
When he opened it he was met with a wall of smoke and he called 911 and made sure his wife was safe.
Heber-Overgaard firefighters arrived within minutes and quenched the fire before it caused significant smoke damage and minimal fire damage to the garage or the rest of the home.
Heber-Overgaard Fire Chief William “Dee” McCluskey said the home had all of the required fire retardant materials in place in the walls and ceilings that also helped keep the garage fire localized and helped protect the rest of the home.
McCluskey also said that while it is not common for homeowners to have smoke detectors in their garages, it might be a good idea given the circumstances behind this fire.
