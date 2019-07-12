HEBER-OVERGAARD — Heber-Overgaard Fire District Board, Chairperson Marilyn Hall and Chief William McCluskey are proud to announce that Heber-Overgaard Fire District has completed its Public Protection Classification (PPC) evaluation by Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) and effective October 1, the communities of Heber-Overgaard will have a Public Protection Classification (PPC) of Class 3/10. HOFD has improved from a rating of Class 4/4Y from our 2014 evaluation by increasing its score by 8.05 points.
“I am so proud of our Heber-Overgaard Fire District for ranking in the top 10% of all fire departments in the U.S.,” said Chief McCluskey. “Our firefighters and paramedics work tirelessly to keep our residents, businesses and visitors safe.”
The Heber-Overgaard Fire District is one of 50, out of nearly 300 communities in the entire State of Arizona with an ISO Classification of 3/10. There are only eight communities with a Class 1 rating and 27 with a Class 2. This puts Heber-Overgaard in the top 15% in the State of Arizona. The Public Protection Classification (PPC®) program recognizes the efforts of communities to provide fire protection services for citizens and property owners. A community’s investment in fire mitigation is a proven and reliable predicator of future fire losses. Insurance companies use PPC information to help establish fair premiums for fire insurance — generally offering lower premiums in communities with better protection. By offering economic benefits for communities that invest in their firefighting services, the program provides an additional incentive for improving and maintaining public fire protection.
ISO’s PPC program evaluates communities according to a uniform set of criteria, incorporating nationally recognized standards developed by the National Fire Protection Association and the American Water Works Association. A community’s PPC grade is based on:
• Needed Fire Flows: which are representative building locations used to determine the theoretical amount of water necessary for fire suppression purposes.
• Emergency Communications: this includes emergency reporting, telecommunicators, and dispatching systems.
• Fire Department: this is based on equipment, staffing, training, geographic distribution of fire companies, operational considerations, and community risk reduction.
• Water Supply: Including inspection and flow testing of hydrants, alternative water supply operations, and careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires up to 3,500 gpm.
For more information, contact fire administration at 928-535-4346.
