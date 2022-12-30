HEBER — Jason Andrew Bernard, 49, of Overgaard was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia after deputies served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Quail Run Road, according to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in its weekly activity report for Oct. 23-28.
Bernard has since been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. This case is not a typical story about someone with an apparent substance-abuse problem continuing to get in trouble. Rather, the case is noteworthy in a number of respects.
First, this is not the first time Bernard has come to the attention of the authorities in Navajo County. On April 13, 2021, in Heber, Bernard was arrested and booked into jail on a $750,000 bond and charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking, domestic violence-related aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from NCSO at the time.
In that 2021 case, the County Attorney’s Office presented the matter to a grand jury that handed up its indictment in June 2021 charging him with none of the serious felonies he was initially accused of; rather, the grand jury settled on two charges: possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail.
When Bernard was indicted, he already had two prior felony convictions from Yavapai County according to records from that court: A 2007 conviction for DUI with a child in the vehicle for which he avoided prison. Instead, he received a flat seven months in jail, work release was available, and five years of probation in that case.
Bernard violated that probation in October 2010 when he was once again arrested for DUI with a child in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty to that in 2012 (which also was an automatic violation of his 2007 probation) and was placed on intensive probation for six more years and sentenced to eight months in prison. In 2021, the Navajo County Attorney’s Office dutifully notified the court of the prior conviction.
Bernard represented himself in the Navajo County, 2021 case and settled it, by any measure, on favorable terms. Almost one year to the day of his arrest on April 12, 2022, Bernard pleaded no contest to the paraphernalia charge that the court immediately designated as a misdemeanor and dismissed the more serious Class 4 felony drug possession charge, placed him on probation and gave him credit for the time he served in the Navajo County Jail.
A no contest plea results in a finding of guilt, but allows a defendant to conclude the case without admitting guilt; instead declaring that he or she, for whatever reason, will not contest what the state says happened.
The favorable results could be explained in a number of ways. First, Bernard was accused, arrested and jailed on serious charges that a grand jury didn’t find any probable cause for. It is not known whether that was the court’s thinking in imposing a favorable sentence, and it’s pointless to ask because judges are not allowed by judicial ethics to say.
Or it could be that the authorities have settled on a different approach to mere possession cases. On Tuesday, the White Mountain Independent published a story by Peter Aleshire about new funding for Navajo County to take a different approach to non-violent drug possession and/or mental health cases. It is widely believed that the very expensive, so-called war on drugs has been a failure, and there appears to be a consensus among voters that a new approach should at least be tried. It remains to be seen whether the new approach just spells more recidivism, as in Bernard’s cases.
Finally, this case is noteworthy for another reason. It started with the service of a search warrant. That means the authorities had probable cause to believe that the situs of the search contained contraband and had to tell the judge, under oath, why they believed that, all in accordance with the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort to secure a warrant to search a home is no small task, and the single, minor charge that resulted from that also makes Bernard’s latest problem in the court system even more curious.
Bernard is presumed by law to be innocent. His next court date is Jan. 18 in the Navajo County Superior Court. The Independent will update the case as it proceeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.