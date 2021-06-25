HEBER —Jason Andrew Bernard, 48, of Heber, was arrested by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives on April 13 and suspected of attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking, domestic violence-related aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernard is presumed by law to be innocent and based on court records, a Navajo County grand jury did not indict him for any of the alleged violent acts detectives arrested him for, instead handing up its indictment for one count of dangerous drug possession a Class 4 felony and possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, the latter being the least serious of any of the felony crimes in Arizona.
According to a press release from NCSO in April, a 36-year-old woman who lives in Scottsdale called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on April 12 from a location on Quail Run Road in Heber. She allegedly told the operator that she had been attacked by a man who was “trying to kill her” and was able to give a description of the man. The press release at the time stated that “after the initial investigation, the deputies learned the victim had been sexually assaulted, (choked) and assaulted to the point of unconsciousness. The victim identified Jason Bernard as the person who assaulted her,” the release stated. The following day detectives located and arrested Bernard, who as of April 20 was in custody on a $750,000 bond. As stated, Bernard was not indicted for the serious charges, and he is no longer listed in custody.
A grand jury does not determine a person’s guilt or innocence; a “petit” jury does that at a trial. A grand jury is tasked with determining if probable cause exists to support felony charges, and it seems the grand jury was not satisfied that there were any in this case with regard to the assaultive allegations.
The state’s disclosure dated June 8 listed four law enforcement officers as potential witnesses, and curiously, a female identified as “Victim.” A simple case of possession or use of drug is not one that involves a victim in the legal sense of the word.
A Jason Andrew Bernard with the same birth date as the one charged in Navajo County was convicted of an aggravated DUI with a child in the car on May 2, 2012, in Yavapai County, according to court records there.
When Bernard committed that offense, he was on probation in a 2007 case, possibly an earlier DUI-related case because the 2012 DUI was alleged to be his second in an 84-month period. He avoided prison but was sentenced to nine months flat time in the Yavapai County Jail with work release available.
His next court date on the drug charges in Navajo County is Aug. 9.
