HEBER/OVERGAARD — Firefighters in Heber-Overgaard are now better equipped to safely and securely transport infants and pediatric patients in all instances where a child or infant is in need to go to the hospital.
Heber-Overgaard Fire District was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $2,656 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to enhance infant and child transport safety. Thanks to the GOHS, the District recently received funding for four (4) sets of “Pedi-Mate and Neo-Mate” stretcher restraint systems. Between the two systems, they’re designed for infant and pediatric patients weighing between 5 and 100 pounds.
The systems provide a quick and efficient way to safely secure young patients to almost any transport stretcher without having to reconfigure a car seat to our system.
“We anticipate that these restraint systems will decrease scene and transport times by critical minutes” said Chief Dee McCluskey with the Heber-Overgaard Fire District.
For more information, please contact Chief William McCluskey at Fire Administration (928) 535-4346.
It is the mission of the Heber-Overgaard Fire District is to serve the people and to protect lives and property by providing fire, rescue, and emergency medical services.
