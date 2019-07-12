HEBER/OVERGAARD — Firefighters in Heber-Overgaard are turning heads these days on the fire ground.
Full-time members of Heber-Overgaard Fire District were recently issued and trained on the new MSA Cairns FX1, jet-style fire helmet that replaces the iconic wide brim traditional helmet. The new design is more streamlined and similar to a motorcycle or military pilot’s helmet.
“We’re the first of the Rim Country departments and in the state of Arizona to transition to them and truthfully, were getting some flack about it for sure. There are just too many safety and design features in this helmet that cannot be denied,” says Fire Chief William McCluskey.
The technology is not new, overseas fire departments have been in these style helmets for more than a decade.
Setting tradition aside, with all the safety initiatives affecting the industry, a lighter, better balanced design without all the snag and flat surfaces to catch just makes safety sense.
In a side-by-side comparison the new helmet weighs less and provides greater protection from the temples to the back of the head. Standard, it comes with two shields — one for eye protection while using saws and extrication tools and another that covers the full face — like a jet pilot’s helmet, simply slide them up and out of the way when not in use.
Flashlights are built in at the temple level and angled for a safe work view. On the traditional style, the lights have to be mounted separately and were wire and debris magnets.
The most noticeable difference is the absence of the iconic three-inch brim surrounding the entire helmet. The brim is meant to keep water from running into firefighters’ turnout coats. The new helmets come with a comparatively smaller lip on the back of the neck, serving the same purpose.
The cost of the new helmet is comparable to the cost of the traditional helmet — in the $350 range. With a majority of the fire district’s current helmets nearing or over their expiration dates, it was a perfect time to switch to the safer helmet.
For more information, contact Chief William McCluskey at Fire Administration 928-535-4346.
