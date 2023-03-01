Students at Capps Middle School in Heber-Overgaard are taking the Golden Rule to heart, inspired by the random act of kindness of a member of their school’s staff.
Thomas Guerrera moved to the White Mountains from Phoenix in 1990 and has worked as the lead custodian for the Heber-Overgaard Unified School District for six years, spending most of his time at CMS.
On Thursday, Kathy Vosburgh emailed a letter to the Independent written by Maron Martineau, a 6th grade student at Capps, about Guerrera and the positive influence he’s having on the children he works with.
“We have a Kindness Tree in the hallway. Kids (write) down a kind word or kindness quote and put them in the Golden Mustang box. When Mrs. Vosburgh took all our ideas and glued them to the tree, Thomas Guerrera, our custodian, was so impressed on how many words and quotes there were,” the letter reads.
Vosburgh explained the Golden Mustang Award is a kindness program held throughout the district. “Students are encouraged to acknowledge their classmates every day for the kindnesses they see on a daily basis,” she said.
“It’s blossomed into something completely different than we originally intended. It’s now in all four schools that we have in the Heber-Overgaard area, and we receive a lot of support from our community.”
Guerrera said the program teaches the students the value of treating people with kindness, noting that he sees examples from the students while working. “A simple act of kindness will take root in someone’s soul and bloom into something beautiful. I smile knowing that’s being passed on to the younger generation,” he said.
The program has led to activities involving “Kindness Coins,” which Vosburgh explained were small donations, primarily comprising nothing more than spare change, which are collected by the students throughout the school year. Last year, Guerrera matched the pot’s $200 value, which was used to buy prizes and awards for the children at the end of the year.
“I just feel like God put a something in my heart that made me want to give back to the kids,” he said. “And it served as an incentive to get the kids involved and get them excited about the idea of being kind and helping others,” Guerrera said.
Vosburgh said the donations ensured every student received a prize of some kind, ranging from free meals at Dairy Queen to touchscreen tablets for reading. After hearing about Guerrera’s contribution, another 6th grade student, Emma Jackson, decided to pay it forward by requesting the implementation of the “Golden Dustpan” Award.
“The kids that keep their classroom the cleanest are awarded the Golden Dustpan for the week. It was a way for us to show respect for our school and take care of our own mess. Thomas was super grateful for this,” Martineau’s letter explains.
On Feb. 16, Guerrera purchased pizza for all students and staff at CMS. The student’s letter says he was “amazed” by the student’s kind spirits and “wanted to show us appreciation for how responsible we were (for keeping) our classrooms clean… so kids that usually bring lunches from home ate a school lunch.”
Guerrera noted that many of the school’s students can’t afford a daily lunch and said it felt good to provide them with a meal for the day. “Everyone’s struggling these days, but I don’t like to see anybody go hungry,” he said.
The children also received a special treat from the school’s cafeteria staff: Freshly baked cookies, something the 6th grader said they “don’t usually have. Thomas is a true example of a kind person, not only for students, but also for the teachers and faculty. We really appreciated Thomas’ random act of kindness.”
After reading the letter, Guerrera said, “Hearing that makes me feel like the richest person in the world. There are some great kids in this community and now that I’m more stable and have a good job, if I can make a difference, I’ll jump at the opportunity.”
Vosburgh shared a story of a Capps student who approached Guerrera after the pizza party, offering money to help refund the cost of the pizza. Guerrera asked the student to, instead, donate the money to another student’s meal fund at the cafeteria.
She said the young student didn’t hesitate. “The pay it forward cycle has already started up again. Thomas has been a great example for that to the children. I know they’re happy to have him.”
