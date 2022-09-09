HOLBROOK — A Navajo County jury last month unanimously returned its guilty verdict against Shawn Eckard for the felony murder of New Mexico father Craig Cavanaugh, who had been missing since the July 4th holiday in 2019.
Cavanaugh, 44, had been murdered and his body was found in a forest near Heber on Aug. 5, 2019. He apparently died of gunshot wounds. Eckard, 53, and Jason Johnson, 51, were eventually indicted for first-degree felony murder. Evidence included a gun found in a tool box of sorts in Eckard’s truck and Eckard’s phone found in the victim’s truck.
In February 2021, Johnson was found guilty in a Navajo County courtroom after a jury returned its unanimous guilty verdict of first-degree murder. He was sentenced on March 4, 2021, to a term of “natural life” meaning that as long as Johnson is alive, he will be incarcerated. Eckard’s jury trial started last month.
Background
The case in Arizona began when Farmington, New Mexico, detectives on July 17, 2019, asked the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for help with a missing person case, according to a CCSO press release. Cavanaugh reportedly left Farmington in his 2012 Toyota truck on July 4, 2019, to take a job in Peoria and disappeared about one month before his body was found. Farmington authorities began an investigation and the CCSO became involved. Cavanaugh is described by his family’s Facebook page as a “beloved father of two daughters, a loving son, devoted fiancee.”
Recent court filings shed some light on the details of the crime. In an Aug. 3 filing, Deputy Navajo County Attorney Patrick Zincola, who was assigned to prosecute the case, recounted what Eckard told investigators about the crime throughout three interviews; although during the interviews, Ekhard admitted previously lying about some things. Detectives interviewed Eckard while he was in Gila County Jail awaiting the resolution of a weapons and drug charge he picked up in that county.
The first interview was July 19, 2019; the second on an unknown date which Eckard initiated; he had called the detectives saying that he wanted to talk again. The third was on Aug. 5, after Cavanaugh’s body had been found. Eckard told detectives that he and co-defendant Johnson “drove to some woods north of Payson to meet (Johnson’s) dealers from New Mexico to sell the meth,” and that Cavanaugh’s truck was there. Eckard claims he went for a walk down a trail and after about 15 to 20 minutes, “heard two gunshots (and) went running up there (but) didn’t see nothing.” He said he saw a “log” and believed it was Cavanaugh’s body.
According to earlier media reports, including one from NBC’s “Dateline Missing in America,” Cavanaugh’s phone pinged in at the Mazatzal casino in Payson on July 4, and a Payson Roundup report said that a witness saw him there. Between July 5-7, his credit cards were used in Payson and Glendale. A camera at The Home Depot in Glendale captured images of two men, but authorities say they were neither Johnson nor Eckard, according to the Farmington Daily Times. Oddly, on July 12, Cavanaugh’s truck “was found abandoned in New Mexico,” reported KNXV-TV in Phoenix.
Before the grand jury indicted the two, Eckard was arrested in Gila County on Aug. 15, 2019, for weapons violations, (he is a thrice-convicted felon) theft and a drug charge. Court records stated that these violations happened on July 4, 2019, the very day Cavanaugh went missing in Payson. Eckard was held in the county jail in Globe from the time of his August arrest through December, at which time went to prison per a plea deal on the Gila County theft and drug charges.
After the Navajo County grand jury indicted the pair and the court issued warrants for their arrest, Eckard was served with the warrant while in the Arizona Department of Corrections. By contrast, Johnson was served with the arrest warrant while in the Colorado Department of Corrections where he was serving an 11-year sentence; in March 2020, Johnson had pleaded guilty to three felonies in the La Plata County District Court in Colorado for theft, drugs and a weapons charge. Johnson was arrested on Oct. 3, 2019, in Colorado for the weapons charge, and in December 2019 on a car-theft charge — just months after Cavanaugh was killed.
Pre-trial proceedings
Besides routine notices of the disclosure of evidence (including “gruesome photographs”) and court orders mandating transport of Eckard from the DOC to the court, two substantive motions from Eckard’s Deputy Public Defender Joseph Finch, regarded an attempt to suppress statements made by Eckard to the Coconino County detectives. Suppression means the jury will not hear that evidence.
The motion was not based on a lack of so-called Miranda warnings (the state urges that the detectives gave Miranda warnings in all three interviews) but the fact that Eckard was not “competent” to knowingly and intelligently waive his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination, because later in the proceedings he was found by two mental health professionals to not be competent to stand trial. The argument basically went like this: If Eckard wasn’t competent to stand trial in November and December 2020 concluded medical experts, he certainly wasn’t competent to waive his right against self-incrimination in the year before during the July and August 2019 interviews. The theory is that Eckard’s mental impairment was the type that arises from long-term substance abuse and head injuries that can’t be cured by medication he could have received in jail since his July and August 2019 interviews, he argued.
As an aside, Eckard was later “restored to competency” after going though “restoration” treatment for six months in Yavapai County in a facility that accepts defendants from Navajo County.
The prosecutor filed a lengthy response to the motion to suppress, doing a deep dive into the original Miranda vs. Arizona U.S. Supreme Court case and its progeny. The response cited many recorded incidences in which Eckard demonstrated what the prosecutor argued was a keen awareness of not only the subject matter, but of court proceedings.
Along the same lines, Finch filed on the eve of trial, a motion for yet another competency evaluation, urging that Finch and another lawyer still noted signs of incompetence in Eckard. In the state’s response, Zincola cited medical records from Eckard’s stay in the restoration facility, which stated that Eckard “feigned a lack of competency and attempted to fake with features of a bad memory for events.”
The court’s electronic docket contain no indication of how Presiding Judge Dale Neilson ruled on the two pretrial matters discussed here, but in the end, Eckard is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The fact that Eckard is guilty of felony murder, (death of someone during the commission of a felony crime) a Class 1 felony, and Eckard’s lengthy felony record, expect a sentence similar to the one his co-defendant Johnson received, natural life. Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.
