HOLBROOK — A Navajo County jury last month unanimously returned its guilty verdict against Shawn Eckard for the felony murder of New Mexico father Craig Cavanaugh, who had been missing since the July 4th holiday in 2019.

Cavanaugh, 44, had been murdered and his body was found in a forest near Heber on Aug. 5, 2019. He apparently died of gunshot wounds. Eckard, 53, and Jason Johnson, 51, were eventually indicted for first-degree felony murder. Evidence included a gun found in a tool box of sorts in Eckard’s truck and Eckard’s phone found in the victim’s truck.

