HOLBROOK — Stephen Washburn, 31, of Heber was sentenced to five years of intensive probation and one year in the county jail in Navajo County Superior Court on March 21. He had pleaded guilty by way of a plea agreement on Feb. 14 to one count of burglary, a Class 3 felony committed in Show Low on Oct. 17 and one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, committed in Heber-Overgaard on Nov. 22.
Regarding the October burglary, according to court records, Washburn unlawfully entered a residence in Show Low; the homeowner’s security camera captured images of Washburn “entering through a bedroom window and placing his hands within (sic) jewelry box on the dresser (appearing to collect jewelry.)”
The assault charge arose from his conduct in Heber on Nov. 22. According to a press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 23, deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call and was told by the caller that a man brandishing a knife entered the office building where the caller worked, locked the doors and blocked the exit. The employee offered to call emergency services because the man had been shot. At that suggestion, the man, later identified as Washburn, grew agitated and confrontational, went to a dollar store and was seen by employees there trying to get into vehicles that the employees knew did not belong to the man.
Deputies quickly located Washburn, and he had indeed been shot. According to the press release, an hour or so before he showed up at the office building, (deputies responded there at 3:36 p.m.) Washburn entered a residence (at 2 p.m.) armed with two knives, approached the occupant and was subsequently shot in the leg by the resident. Washburn sustained non-life-threatening injuries and once arrested he was cleared by medical providers and booked into jail.
Strangely, a few weeks before the burglary in Show Low on Oct. 4, prosecutors had charged a Stephen Washburn with the same date of birth as the burglar, with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and three misdemeanors but later asked the court to dismiss them “in the interest of justice,” which the court did on Oct. 13. The basis for those charges allegedly happened before the burglary in Show Low, before the knife-wielding incident at the office building and before Washburn got shot at a residence. Also curiously, Washburn did not plead guilty to the incident at the residence where he ended up getting shot.
In any event, Washburn is in jail and will be for the next year minus the 123 days he had already served as of March 21. In court records Washburn stated that he has a severe alcohol problem. “I broke into a house when extremely intoxicated I can’t really remember much about that day,” that “(drinking) has influenced me to make horrible life choices,” and “Going to treatment, AA meetings whatever it takes to overcome my addiction to alchole. (sic)”
Intensive probation involves a greater degree of supervision than regular probation and most certainly will include substance abuse treatment and monitoring.
