HEBER — On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11, Robert Collins, age 23, escaped during transport by bail bondsman. He was being extradited from the Phoenix area to North Carolina for burglary, vehicle theft and drug charges.
Collins escaped during a stop at the midtown Heber Circle K located at 1953 Hwy 260 in Heber, according to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Mogollon Rim News.
The man was last seen running south into the neighborhood behind the Circle K store. He is described as 5’7” tall, 180 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his escape he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and still wearing handcuffs.
He was also seen running across the parking lot of the Mogollon Rim News before disappearing in to the forest behind the Circle K convenience store.
A reward of $500 is being offered by the bounty hunting company for information leading to the capture of Collins, also according to Mogollon Rim News.
The Navajo County Sheriffs Office is actively searching for this individual. As of Thursday morning, he had not been apprehended.
“There will be multiple agencies in the area until the suspect is located or our investigation leads us to believe the suspect has fled to another area,” stated NCSO on Thursday morning.
If you think you have seen this individual, do not approach or confront him as he is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs Dispatch immediately at 928-524-4050 with any tips or sightings.
