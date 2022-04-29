HOLBROOK — On Aug. 5, 2019, in a forest near Heber, authorities found the body of New Mexico father Craig Cavanaugh, 44, who had been missing since the July 4th holiday that year.
Cavanaugh had been murdered and Shawn Eckard, 53, and Jason Johnson, 51, were eventually indicted for first-degree murder.
On Feb. 22, a Navajo County jury returned its unanimous guilty verdict of first-degree murder against Johnson. He was sentenced on March 4 to a term of “natural life” meaning that as long as Johnson is alive, he will be incarcerated.
Eckard is to face a jury in Navajo County on Aug. 16. Eckard is presumed by law to be innocent.
A review of court records and media reports, including one from NBC’s “Dateline Missing in America,” help piece together events which led to the arrest of Eckard and Johnson. They are both convicted felons and were already serving time in state prisons (Arizona and Colorado, respectively) at the time that the indictments were filed in the Navajo County Superior Court on Feb. 25, 2020.
The case in Arizona began when Farmington, New Mexico, detectives asked the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for help with a missing person case on July 17, 2019, according to a CCSO press release. Cavanaugh is described by his family’s Facebook page as a “beloved father of two daughters, a loving son, devoted fiancee.”
He left Farmington in his 2012 Toyota truck on July 4, 2019, to take a job in Peoria and disappeared. Farmington authorities began a missing persons investigation and the CCSO became involved.
Cavanaugh’s phone pinged in at the Mazatzal casino in Payson on July 4, and a Payson Roundup report said that a witness saw him in there. Between July 5-7, his credit cards were used in Payson and Glendale. A camera at The Home Depot in Glendale captured images of two men, but authorities say they are not the murder suspects Eckard and Johnson, according to the Farmington Daily Times. Oddly, on July 12, Cavanaugh’s truck “was found abandoned in New Mexico,” reported KNXV-TV in Phoenix.
Reports say that detectives developed information that two suspects were with Cavanaugh in Payson, and from one of those suspects authorities got information that led to the discovery of Cavanaugh’s body off Highway 260 near Heber. The body was identified as Cavanaugh through fingerprints several weeks later.
According the CCSO press release: “Coconino County detectives investigating this case as a homicide developed leads and additional evidence that was presented to the Navajo County Attorney’s Office for charging and later presented to a grand jury. The arrests and charges against Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson are the result of outstanding coordination and cooperative effort among several agencies to include the Farmington, New Mexico Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Chandler Police Department, Glendale Police Department and the United States Marshals Office,” according to the press release.
Before the grand jury indicted the two, Eckard was arrested in Gila County on Aug. 15, 2019, for weapons violations, (he is a thrice-convicted felon) theft and a drug charge. Court records stated that these violations happened on July 4, 2019, the very day Cavanaugh went missing in Payson.
Eckard was held in the county jail in Globe from the time of his August arrest through December, at which time he went to prison per a plea deal on the Gila County theft and drug charges.
After the Navajo County grand jury indicted the pair Eckard wasn’t hard to find; he was served with the warrant while in the Arizona prison system. By contrast, Johnson was served with the arrest warrant while in the Colorado Department of Corrections where he was serving an 11-year sentence; in March 2020, Johnson had pleaded guilty to three felonies in the La Plata County District Court in Colorado for theft, drugs and a weapons charge. Johnson was arrested on Oct. 3, 2019, in Colorado for the weapons charge, and in December 2019 on a car-theft charge — just months after Johnson had killed Cavanaugh.
Eckard has a hearing later this month, a necessary step before trial wherein he will be informed on the record by a judge of the maximum sentence he could get if a jury finds Eckard guilty. If there is a plea offer on the table, he will be informed of its terms and the time and date the offer expires, never to return. He will most certainly know that Johnson went the jury trial route and as a result, will die in prison. Whether that makes whatever plea offer is on the table more acceptable to Eckard remains to be seen.
