Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for Feb. 19-25. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.

In the late evening of Feb. 19, Noah M. Crothers, 20, of Buckeye, was stopped by deputies on State Route 260 and Malapai Drive in Pinetop-Lakeside. The suspect was found to have “valid and confirmed warrants,” though specific courts are not given.

