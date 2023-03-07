Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for Feb. 19-25. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
In the late evening of Feb. 19, Noah M. Crothers, 20, of Buckeye, was stopped by deputies on State Route 260 and Malapai Drive in Pinetop-Lakeside. The suspect was found to have “valid and confirmed warrants,” though specific courts are not given.
NCSO also issued Crothers charges for possession of narcotics, paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia (all three as separate charges) after drugs were located. He was booked into NCSO Annex for the charges and the existing warrants.
Chritine M. Durkee, 73, residing in Lakeside, was stopped by NCSO deputies near Hill Top Drive in Pinetop just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21. Although no specific details are given about the traffic stop, the log notes Durkee was booked for failing to show her driver’s license or identification, failing to obey a police officer, and obstruction.
Just before midnight on Feb. 23, deputies were notified about a traffic accident and dispatched to the 4600 block of Main Street in Joseph City. After a brief investigation, Robert Frantz, 59, residing in Fantana, California, was booked for damaging another vehicle and failing to stop, a class three misdemeanor.
Fort Apache resident Rena J. Johnson, 36, was stopped near SR 260 and Woodland Road in Lakeside on Feb. 19. The suspect was taken into custody when he was found to have been driving with a suspended or revoked license.
At 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 23, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Meadow Street in lakeside for what is only noted as a “citizen’s assist.” Afterwards, Dustin K. Lake, 41, of Lakeside, was booked for failing to comply with a court order, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Tara J. Miller, 38, of Sun Valley, was arrested and booked following an investigation into a report of a burglary on Pima Street in the suspect’s hometown. At 6:29 p.m. on Feb 20, Miller was charged with burglary in the second degree, a third-degree felony.
Two days later, while already incarcerated at the NCSO jail, Miller was found to have a valid warrant out for her arrest. The court is not specified, but NCSO notes the suspect was given an additional charge for failure to appear in the first degree, a class 5 felony, presumably on a separate charge from the one mentioned previously.
Cory J. Porter, 18, visiting from Phoenix, was stopped by deputies in the 2800 block of SR 260 in Overgaard around 11:30 a.m. on Feb 25. Porter was observed by deputies exceeding the posted speed limit by over 20 mph. Deputies cited Porter for the violation and was released.
Holbrook local Everardo G. Quintana, 44, was arrested and booked into the NCSO jail for possession of dangerous drugs just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. During an earlier traffic stop on Highway 180 and Colorado in the Holbrook area, deputies located drugs, prompting his arrest and subsequent class 4 felony.
At 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Jesus A. Ramierz-Vargas, 27, of Lakeside, was arrested and booked after deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 1400 block of Hollow Road in the suspect’s home area. NCSO responded and charged the suspect with assault (intentionally causing injury) and disorderly conduct by fighting, both misdemeanors.
Almost exactly 24 hours later, Ramirez-Vargas was arrested again while incarcerated at the NCSO Annex for failure to comply with a court order. The report does not distinguish whether the additional charge stems from the encounter with the subject the night prior, or a prior incident and a preexisting warrant.
Thelma L. Spencer, 51, from the Holbrook community, was transported to NCSO Jail from another, unidentified facility for 10 separate offenses for failure to comply with a court orders in justice precincts in Pinetop-Lakeside (2), Holbrook (2), Snowflake-Taylor (3), Winslow (2) and Show Low (1).
County records show Spencer has been dealing with law enforcement since 2011, when she (then aged 38) was arrested for “several warrants” at her residence in Joseph City. The following year, Spencer was charged with fraudulent schemes/practices and concealment and disobeying a court order.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Zamorana Lane in Overgaard at 6:41 on Feb. 24. A DUI investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Taylor S. Steeds, 22, visiting from Chandler.
Steeds was booked on three counts, all DUI related offenses resulting from field sobriety tests results showing a breath alcohol concentration of .15 or worse and driving with an open container in her vehicle.
