The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office released its log of activity for the period between Feb. 5 and 11. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 9, a male juvenile, 14, of Show Low, was issued a referral when deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Mustang Ave. in Heber on for a report of assault. The juvenile offender was referred for assault and intent of reckless injury.
Jessica M. Bower, 32 of Houston, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 9 when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ninth and N. Main St. in Snowflake. After a DUI investigation, Bower was booked for DUI.
After deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 272 in Joseph City, Victor H. Chavez Lopez was arrested on Feb. 5. Chavez, 35, of Lucerne Valley, was booked into NCSO jail after a positive K-9 alert and was charged with personal use, intent to sell, and possession of narcotics, all felonies.
A disorderly subject report on Feb. 9 in the 2900 block of Skylark Dr. in Heber resulted in the arrest and booking of Alex K. Connor, 28, of that same community. He was booked into NCSO Annex on a disorderly conduct charge for unfavorable language and gestures and a criminal damage charge.
On Feb. 11, after deputies had conducted a traffic stop on SR 260 and Pinedale Road in the Pinedale area and a resulting DUI investigation was completed, Alisha K. Cook, 43, of that same town, was arrested and booked for DUI.
79-year-old Lakeside resident Dan J. Delci was booked and charged with assault and threatening injury or to damage property on Feb. 7. Deputies arrested Delci after responding to a report of assault in the 6700 block of Webb Dr. of the suspect’s hometown.
A male juvenile, 16, of Holbrook, was cited and released on Feb. 10 when deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Valdez Road in that same town. He was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.
Reuben M. Garcia, 19, of Snowflake, was cited for disorderly conduct (fighting) on Feb. 8 in the 8100 block of Nutt Lane in the suspect’s hometown.
Detectives made contact with Amy E. Gonzalez, 39, of Lakeside, during a drug sale investigation “in the Show Low area” at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 8. He was booked into NCSO jail, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Though not mentioned in the NCSO activity report, a woman of the same age, residential city, and name was arrested with two other individuals in Show Low after the seizure of more than $10,000 in drugs. For more information, see the Show Low Police Department activity log.
Payson resident Jason C. Lerch-McCormick, 29, was charged with theft of a means of transportation on Feb. 8. after deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Pulp Mill in Clay Springs for a report of “an unknown vehicle left at the residence.”
Carlos J. Martinez, 30, a sex offender residing in the Holbrook community, was arrested on Feb. 7 for failure to report an address or name change, a felony crime. Carlos was incarcerated at NCSO jail at the time of arrest.
On Feb. 6, deputies were sent to the Silver Creek Dr. area in White Mountain Lake for reports of a wrong way driver. William A. Maxwell, 41, of Show Low, was found at Daggs Cir. and Lakeside Dr. after he crashed into a tree and was promptly arrested and booked into NCSO jail for resisting arrest, unlawful flight from the law, and vehicular aggravated assault against a police officer: all felonies.
Luis E. Nunez, 54, of Beaumont (state not identified), was arrested on Feb. 5 during the same traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 272 in Joseph City mentioned previously. Like fellow arrestee Victor H. Chavez Lopez, Nunez was charged with personal use, intent to sell, and possession of narcotics: all felonies.
On Feb. 7, a male juvenile, 15, of Overgaard, was referred for criminal property trespassing of the third degree, a class 3 misdemeanor. He was released after deputies responded to a report in the 2100 block of Wildlife Trail in Overgaard, where the juvenile was found on private property.
In that same community on Feb. 6, Duane R. Stewart, 61, of Overgaard, was arrested and booked for assault after deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Little Pine Dr. in Overgaard for a domestic violence report.
On Feb. 11, Michael Z. Tallon, 29, of Mondamin, Iowa, was cited and released for exceeding the speed limit by at least 20 mph in a 45 mph zone on SR 260 at milepost 307 in Heber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.