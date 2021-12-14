New resident Lisa Sorenson is a seasoned picker

HEBER-OVERGAARD — Lisa Scott Sorenson is a picker, a seasoned picker but not a seasonal picker. And, for those that are devotees of the TV series “American Pickers,” you know that a picker picks up valuable items for resale.
Though she grew up in Vancouver, Washington and went to school to become an early childhood educator, she reached a point where she didn’t want to do that any longer.
Exchanging her school career for work at Chicago Title, for a decade she worked in three different locations for the company recording titles for mortgagees in the Smart Department which she headed. It was there she honed her customer service skills which have endeared her to her customers wherever she has gone.
Her next venture was picking and it allowed her to be involved in her only daughter’s gymnastics, cheer and school activities. She was at school doing something everyday and she became president of the booster club her daughter’s last year of school.
“I started my business selling stuff at a little market and did that for years. Then I did my own shop at an old Texaco gas station in Rochester four years before my husband took a job in Mesa.”
That Texaco station was a dirty, disgusting place but Sorenson said she had a vision. All the while trying to get the owner to let her have it, she said he would just shake his head.
She turned that Texaco station into quite the establishment and when the owner would stop by, he still would shake his head.
“ I was always into second hand stuff. It was something I worked hard for my entire life,” said Sorenson. “I will be dying and still doing this.”
Before the gas station location she sold stuff at her home with other vendors. Her house was on a dead end street and she would have three shows a year. A 100 people would line up waiting for her to open. The event got too big and she said the neighbors “hated her,” but she always put together a Goodwill bag for them after the show — and it seemed to appease them.
She had called the business Pole Barn Primitives. When they moved to Mesa she kept that name but finally changed it to Junk Warehouse since people didn’t really get the name unless they knew what a pole barn was. Regardless of the name, the business grew and grew until she had a total of four stores in Mesa, a small one on Main Street, two which were market style and a 4,500 square foot building.
She has over 30,000 followers on her Facebook page and it is no surprise that people walk in as customers and leave as friends.
You would think she probably picks over the amazing items she has commandeered first, but she says that is not so. The rusty junk, garden art, vintage goods and antiques are for the store.
“What I get, goes in the store. It is in and out,” says Sorenson. “I do not get attached to it. I don’t take it home. I tell people, You guys see everything first hand. It goes straight to the store.”
When COVID-19 hit, she and her husband looked for and found a cabin in Overgaard last December. With that accomplished, she started looking for a store front here for her business.
Her landlord let her out of the lease for the 4,500 square foot building and after a big sale, she and two girlfriends made a fun day of moving the store contents to her new location. And, only five months after finding their home, she had a grand opening of the store on May 28 and 29.
An empty nester now — her daughter is 20 and out on her own — she can do what she loves to do.
She is like her own mini-chamber of commerce. In just the six months she has been open, she has drawn in other businesses with a Halloween Shop Hop for kids where each shop had something special for them, including candy. She went all out for Small Business Saturday. She put together a 3” x 6” card with all the business on 260 starred to show where they were located.
She is now getting ready for a ChristmasCookie Exchange for Heber-Overgaard women called Ladies Night Out on Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A person must sign up in advance so she knows how many cookies there will be for the exchange. She is buying trays for them to put their cookies on and is providing a charcuterie board for snacks.
Picking is definitely in Sorenson’s blood and it is amazing that something she has such fun at is what she does for a living.
“I wear my heart on my sleeve,” said Sorenson.
It is obvious that she does. Having only moved here in December, Sorenson has already made an impact on people she has met and, according to the comments on her Facebook page, many of those 30,000 plus followers that were customers turned friends are coming up to visit which will also benefit the community.
To paraphrase, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure...or woman’s.
If you didn’t meet Sorenson during her grand opening or about town as she introduced herself, you will find her at Junk Warehouse at 2232 US Highway 260 in Overgaard or you can follow her on Facebook.
