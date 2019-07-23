HEBER/OVERGAARD — The word "treasure” has multiple meanings. One kind of treasure in Heber/Overgaard are the nonprofit thrift shops. They seem hidden because a lot of people drive by them every day and don’t know they are there. There are bargains at the shops and you never know what “treasures” you will find! It’s like shopping at a new store every month. Here are some of the things you might find: indoor & outdoor furniture, men, women and kid’s clothing, boutique clothing, toys, books and DVD movies, kitchen appliances, bicycles, TVs, antiques, hunting and fishing gear and even building materials and medical equipment.
There are four nonprofit thrift shops in Heber/Overgaard: Addie’s, Christian Closet, ENCORE and HOST. Collectively they give over $100,000 yearly back to our community for invaluable services. Services such as the Meals on Wheels, the United Food Bank, music and robotics programs in our schools and reading and science programs in our local library. Since the Heber/Overgaard communities are unincoprated, they do not receive government fundingother than from the county. We must be creative in meeting our community needs.
Our four community thrift stores run on volunteer power. Even though these organizations are collectively close to 100 volunteers strong, we always need more folks of all ages to step up and join the party. Many of our volunteers are aging out of service. It takes an incredible number of volunteers to run these programs and we urgently need an infusion of new volunteers on an ongoing basis. So, are you bored? Would you like to meet some awesome people and have a good time as well as give back to your community? Please contact one of these organizations as well as the Rim Country Senior/Community Center or the Rim Country Library. Volunteers with organizational and management skillsets as well as men and women with muscles are always in high demand.
So, on your way “from here to there” remember to check out the “treasure” at these Heber/Overgaard treasures.
Addie’s Thrift, 2171 B Street, Overgaard, AZ 85933 (South off Hwy 260 at Senior Center St and left to “B” Street). Open Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.–1 p.m., (928) 535-5525. Addie's supports Meals on Wheels and the Rim Country Senior/Community Center.
Christian Closet Thrift, 3025 Hwy 277, Overgaard, AZ 85933. Open Thur.-Fri.–Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., (928) 535-3131. Christian Closet supports United Food Bank (which distributes 2nd Wed. of each month @ Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church), college scholarships and the Lion’s Club eyeglasses fund.
Encore Thrift Emporium, “Macy’s on the Mountain: Quality merchandise at a reasonable price.” 2882 Hwy 277, Overgaard, AZ 85933, (928) 535-5832. Open Fri. & Sat. 9 a.m. –2 p.m. Encore Thrift supports fine arts programs such as school Orchestra, Band, Choir, Robotics, Dance, Youth Music summer camps and college scholarships.
H.O.S.T. (Heber/Overgaard Service Team), 1846 Hwy 260, Heber, AZ 85928, (928) 535-3091. Open Fri. & Sat., 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. H.O.S.T. supports: $30,000 in college scholarships, holiday food programs and the Senior Center and Library.
