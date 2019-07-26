HEBER — OVERGAARD — A 21-year-old Overgaard man is in jail after allegedly shooting another man in the knee with a shotgun late Friday night, July 19, during a domestic violence situation.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christopher Jones, charging him with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a firearm and misconduct with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to Summit Healthcare and then flown to a Phoenix hospital for further treatment and possible knee replacement surgery.
His condition is unknown at this time.
NCSO officials said Jones and the victim, who has not been identified yet, were involved in a verbal disagreement over finances that turned physical when one of them got the shotgun and both parties got into a struggle over the weapon which discharged hitting the victim in the knee causing severe injury.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said it was a situation that could have been avoided.
“This is a tragic situation involving domestic violence once again. The Sheriff’s Office have investigated several family fights involving weapons and injuries this summer. If you are needing help, please reach out to get the assistance you need. The Sheriff’s Office can help you find resources in our area,” Clouse said.
People can contact the NCSO in Holbrook at 928-524-4050.
