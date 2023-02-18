The Show Low Police Department released its log of activity for the period between Feb. 6 and 12. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
Feb. 7
Around 1 p.m., a juvenile, 15, of Show Low, was found in possession of a tobacco vape at Show Low High School, 1201 N. Cougar Lane, and was cited for the violation.
At 2:33 p.m., a witness saw Duane Charley, 36, of Mesa, stumbling in the roadway at the corner of Fifth Dr. and McNeil in Show Low. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect carrying an open alcohol bottle, appearing “very intoxicated” and complaining that he hit his head.
The injury may have occurred when Charley fell into a ditch, per a witness. He was cited for consuming alcohol in public but turned over to medical personnel because of his level of intoxication and injuries.
Just after 3 p.m., Michael Brown, 33, of Show Low, was booked for Extreme DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more near SR 260 and Owens in Brown’s hometown. The suspect was observed “swerving all over the road,” and when stopped, admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana. Brown showed a breath alcohol content of .147 and .153.
Angela Diamond, 46, of Show Low, was observed driving out of a bar, nearly striking a curb, weaving, and ranging between 35 and 50 miles per hour. She was pulled over at 10:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Deuce of Clubs and was booked, cited, and released on a DUI and DUI with a BAC of .08 or more. Officers reported that Diamond showed a BrAC of .08 and .078.
59 minutes later, officers responded to a single vehicle accident at US-60 and Torreon in Show Low. Hunter Braswell, 21, of the same town, was not “well,” having been found by officers at the scene after his vehicle was found to have gone through a guardrail and down a hill.
Braswell told officers he had just fallen asleep. He later remembered he had recently consumed alcohol after performing poorly on sobriety tests. The suspect was arrested and booked for a DUI charge, pending lab results for a blood sample.
Feb. 8
Officers observed Brandon Wingate, 38, of Show Low, driving 63 in a 35 mph zone at 1:31 p.m. near US 60 and Auto Mall in his home town. Wingate was observed showing signs of impairment but refused sobriety tests.
A warrant was obtained for a blood sample (with results still pending) and Wingate was found to have a warrant issued for his arrest through Show Low Justice Court, so his refusal did nothing but waste the officer’s time. He was arrested and booked for DUI and criminal speed.
Duane Charley, 36 of Show Low, was reported stumbling into a roadway at 4:39 at the 1900 block of S. White Mountain Road in Show Low. Charley was found to have two felony warrants out for his arrest through the Maricopa County Superior Court.
A man with the same name and age was arrested the day prior for consuming alcohol in public, but it can not be confirmed that the two men are the same person.
Before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at Best Western Motel, located in the 500 block of W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. SLPD, detectives, and Major Crimes Apprehension Team investigated three individuals on suspicion of drug sale.
David Brooks, 38, of Show Low, Kirby Trogila, 37, of Show Low, and Amy Gonzalez, 39, of Lakeside, were arrested during a traffic stop at N. Central Ave. and Owens St. in Show Low. An obtained search warrant resulted in the seizure of 95 grams of methamphetamine and 100 Fentanyl pills, with a street value of over $10,000.
The suspects have been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs for sale, narcotic drugs for sale, and previous misdemeanor warrants.
Feb. 9
While responding to a disturbance call, officers found a male subject lying on the ground, appearing intoxicated, in the 1600 block of E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. Officers found Charles Inman, 67 of Show Low, to have a “valid” warrant for his arrest out of Navajo County Superior Court. He was booked and held on a felony warrant.
Feb. 10
Desiree Carter, 34 of Show Low, told officers she was “late for a doctor’s appointment” when she was pulled over at 8:43 a.m. on SR 260 and Park Pineway in Show Low. Officers cited for criminal speed after observing Carter driving 71 in a 45 mph zone, further ensuring Carter would not make her doctor’s appointment on time.
Before 11:16 a.m. at the 600 block of N. Penrod, Ronald Brod, 75 of Concho, “hit another vehicle in a parking lot so hard it moved the (victim’s) vehicle within its parking space.” Brod fled the scene but was followed by a witness.
The witness convinced him to return to the scene of the accident, where officers learned Brod had an open container of alcohol in his car and a revoked driver’s license, no insurance and an expired registration. Brod was booked for failing to stop at an accident, driving on a revoked license and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Feb. 11
Just after 1 a.m., three juveniles (17, of Show Low, 16, of Vernon and 16, of Lakeside) were cited at the Circle K located at 500 N. Clark Road in Show Low. A clerk from the store waved an officer down and reported a juvenile who had just shoplifted alcohol.
One of the juveniles fled on foot while two others contacted the officers while occupying a vehicle in the parking lot. Both admitted to consuming alcohol and were referred and turned over to their respective and guardians, after identifying the juvenile who ran off.
Officers eventually caught up with this juvenile and his parents, referring him for shoplifting. Charges were filled for shoplifting, consumption of alcohol prior to the age of 21 and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
David Harris, 32 of Peridot, was cited for criminal speed when an officer observed him driving 83 in a 55 mph zone at 11:51 a.m. at mile marker 338 on US 60.
A juvenile, 16, of Show Low, received the same citation at 5:29 in the 1900 block of S. White Mountain Road in Show Low. The suspect was cited and released after found driving 83 in a 55 mph zone.
At exactly 6 p.m., Jose Silva Sevilla, 29, was stopped for going 82 in a 45 mph zone at MP4 and Penrod in the suspect’s home town, Whiteriver. The suspect was also found to have a warrant for his arrest from the SLJC, so he was booked and held on warrant after being cited with criminal speed.
When officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into and collapsing a wall at Paradise Trailer Park, 760 N. Fourth Dr. in Show Low, they observed Matthew Graham, 30 of that same town, “stumbling around, showing signs of intoxication, and being drunk.
The suspect was booked for DUI, endangerment, criminal damage, and aggravated assault. The victims of the assault were not specified in the report, but it does mention a “a pregnant woman and a 4-year old child” being inside the apartment building when it was struck.
Feb. 12
Marcus Bazan was booked and held when he was found to have a warrant for his arrest from the Snowflake Justice Court. Bazan, 32, of White Mountain Lakes, was a passenger of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic offense at 4:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. White Mountain Road in Show Low.
A juvenile, 15, of Whiteriver, was stopped for a traffic infraction just before 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. White Mountain Road in Show Low. The young individual was driving without a license and found to be impaired by alcohol. Kenickie Zospah, 23, of the same town, was seen in the vehicle holding an open container of alcohol.
Zospah claimed responsibility for the juvenile and was cited for the open container and contributing. Rayvander Clay, 22, of McNary, was also in the vehicle and was found to have a felony warrant our for his arrest out of Navajo County Superior Court, which he was booked for.
The juvenile was charged with DUI (providing a BrAC of .055 and .052), minor drive after drinking and consuming alcohol before the legal age before being released to his grandmother.
Officers responded to an accident just before 7 p.m. at N. 32nd Ave and W. Hansen in Show Low. Upon arrival, officers observed Catlin Gasper, 33, of that same town, seated in the vehicle and showing signs of the impairment.
The vehicle had gone off the road and into a ditch near a vacant home’s driveway. The suspect was driving on a revoked license from a prior DUI and was “unable” to perform a field sobriety test. She was booked for aggravated DUI and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. A blood sample was obtained through warrant, the results of which are still pending.
Kenda Larson, 31, of Show Low, was stopped for speeding before 10:33 p.m. in the 200 block of W. McNiel in the suspect’s home town. The responding officer noted signs of intoxication. The resulting FST yielded negative results and the suspect was book for DUI. Larson was then “released to a responsible party, blood results pending.”
Damian Ocanas, 21, of Show Low, was booked and held on disorderly conduct charges at 10:42 p.m. at his home, Show Low Apartments, 1451. W McNiel. Ocanas reportedly became upset when his grandmother had woken him up and proceeded to “knock over a chair in the front room and throw food all over the kitchen. Suspect threw beans all over the counter, family pictures and threw his grandmother’s bible on the ground.”
This report is based on a media release from Cameron Peterson of the Show Low Police Department.
