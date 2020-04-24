Three survive truck rollover

HEBER-OVERGAARD
— In the early morning of April 18, 2020, deputies were dispatched to Forest Road 504 in the Heber/Overgaard area, for a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with three individuals that were involved in the rollover. Sara Mendoca, 31, of Tempe, Brian Parrish, 42, of Tempe, and Jared Manley, 27, of Mesa, all sustained injuries from the 100-foot rollover. The occupants stated that they were driving back to their campsite when they noticed their vehicle start to slide off the road. All three individuals were transported to medical facilities for treatment.
Sheriff Clouse stated, “I appreciate everyone who is practicing social distancing, however, please remember to be aware of your surroundings especially in the forest. The roads are not all maintained and some are more narrow than others. Our prayers are with those who were involved.”
