Every year, Civil Air Patrol cadets (ages 12 to18) from all over the state apply for a weeklong encampment. The state (Wing level) activity tests cadets in physical fitness, drill and ceremonies, leadership and many activities that challenge their abilities to work as a team.
This year’s encampment recognized Cadet Senior Airman TJ Hess of Show Low Squadron 210, as Honor Cadet out of the approximately 85 encampment attendees.
The squadron had Cadet Senior Airman Tiffany McKinley attend the encampment in addition to Hess.
Encampment is an important step in a cadet’s progression through the Cadet Program. Attending encampment supports further opportunities in regional and national cadet special academies. Cadets also train in emergency services and can seek opportunities in CAP’s advanced-flight programs.
Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered, federally supported nonprofit corporation that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.