One of the most popular annual summer events in the White Mountains is the Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival hosted by the High Country Art Association (HCAA).
“So far vendor response has been very positive. We anticipate a record number of artists this year with the return of special events throughout the state,” explained Terri Petty HCAA festival chair. “We had to cancel the festival last year out of concern about COVID but with the vaccine readily available we are much more comfortable about this event, especially since it is outside.
“This gathering has always been extremely popular and the setting in the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s adds to its appeal. The family-friendly show features a variety of work by artists from all over the country. Arts and crafts expected include painting, scratch board, photography, glass, clay and jewelry plus an assortment of specialty food products.
Located behind Charlie Clark’s renowned restaurant, at 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., the event features food and drinks as well as live music. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday July 2-3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday July 4.hcaa
