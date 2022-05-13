High Country Art Gallery reopens for the season May 19 and work by gourd artist Mary Brye is featured for the coming month at the gallery.
Brye began exploring gourds after she attended a gourd-art festival. “I was amazed at the range of techniques and creativity in gourd art. After that I was hooked,” she said.
It all started five years ago when she and her husband moved to Arizona after cruising on their 42-foot sailboat. A lifestyle they enjoyed and miss but she finds “gourding keeps me exploring new ideas and possibilities.”
Her often whimsical work features the use of copper elements added to the gourds.
“I enjoy teaching copper embossing to gourd groups in Arizona,” she said, as well as instructing gourd classes at the Wuertz Gourd Festival in Casa Grande.
“I am still developing my own style by exploring various work from southwest to contemporary.”
The self-taught artist enjoys taking classes from master gourd artists and learning new techniques.
She is currently the president of the Valley Gourd Patch in Green Valley, and a member of the Old Pueblo Gourd Patch in Tucson and the Arizona Gourd Society board of directors.
She joined High Country Art Gallery in 2020.
High Country Art Gallery is located at 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Shopping Center in Pinetop, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday during May. For more information, visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
