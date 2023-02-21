PHOENIX — High egg prices have led homeowners to start their own backyard hatcheries and caused stores to see an increase in their sales of chicken feed and baby chicks.

The bird flu has affected more than 58 million chickens since early last year and led to a lower supply and higher prices for eggs. This year’s infections surpassed those of the last big outbreak, in 2015. It arrives during the cold seasons and typically dies off going into the summer, but last year it never completely went away.

