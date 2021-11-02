When speaking about the importance and work of University of Arizona Cooperative Extension around the state, Edward Martin, the interim director said, “We are unique because our teaching efforts are made possible by a cooperative effort between the federal government, the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and each of the counties we serve. With offices in all 15 counties and on five tribal reservations, we bring knowledge to people every day to enhance their work and enrich their lives. We are your window to the university.”
One of the ways Cooperative Extension shares that knowledge is through various publications found on our website https://extension.arizona.edu. If you were to click on Publications, you could do a search for just about anything. The following information is a brief summary regarding the challenges and changes to be made when cooking, baking or canning at high elevations found in the publication titled High Elevation Cooking, Baking and Canning by Christy Stuth and Amanda Probst (az1939).
Arizona’s elevations range from nearly sea level to over 12,000 feet. Elevations at or above 3,000 feet are considered by most cookbooks to be “high altitude”. New residents to the White Mountains often complain about favorite recipes that just don’t “turn out”. Elevation can significantly influence the way foods cook.
• Water boils at a lower temperature as elevation increases.
• Often the ambient air has lower humidity and moisture evaporates quickly.
• Gases expand at greater speeds due to the reduced atmospheric pressure.
It is important to understand that without proper elevation adjustments, the quality and safety of prepared food may be affected.
For example, even though the water is boiling, the water is not as hot as at sea level and therefore food does not cook as quickly. Think about cooking spaghetti. The cooking time on the box says one thing and it actually takes 5-10 minutes longer for it to actually cook. In addition, this is why canning publications have adjustments for time and pressure for higher elevations.
The following table on the site outlines basic baking adjustments. Baking at high elevations often requires experimentation. Try making a single adjustment at a time until the desired result is achieved.
There is much more information in the publication.
If you have any questions, contact us at Apache County Cooperative Extension – Navajo County, 845 W. Fourth in St. Johns or 748 N. Third St. in Holbrook, 928-333-2267 or 928-524-6271.
