While election chaos continued in some Arizona counties this week, Navajo County quietly certified the results of the midterm elections without a qualm.
The detailed results of the Nov. 8 voting certified by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 28 demonstrated the big divide between the Democratic voters on Navajo and Apache tribal communities and the mostly Republican voters in the White Mountains.
Some 41,000 Navajo County residents voted – about 59% of the 69,000 eligible voters.
About 21,000 voted early by mail. Another 15,000 cast their vote on Election Day. But about 5,400 voters who asked for early ballots waited for Election Day to turn them in at the polls. Those “late early voting” ballots account for the agonizingly slow vote count statewide. Election workers have to check the signatures on the envelops against the signatures on record with the county elections office, which slows the count.
The county had just 230 provisional ballots – either mail-in ballots for which the signatures didn’t match or people who had some problem voting at the polls – like a mismatch with addresses or lack of accepted identification.
Navajo County voters generally remain evenly divided with the Native reservations in the north voting mostly Democrat and the rural communities, towns and cities in the south choosing Republicans. In this cycle, most rural counties in the state had lopsided majorities for Republicans that also proved true in the White Mountains. But both Navajo and Apache counties have many voters who live on the reservations who offer lopsided majorities for Democrats. However, low turnout on the reservations generally diminishes that advantage. Statewide, about 64% of eligible voters went to the polls. But in Navajo County just 59% voted. In Apache County, just 51% voted. Yavapai County had the highest turnout in the state at 75%. Yuma County had the lowest at 44.5%.
So even though Arizona has become the quintessential purple swing state Republicans would be doing worse but for the generally higher turnout in the core Republican counties.
The quiet certification of the vote in Navajo and later Apache counties didn’t prevent chaos from erupting in other counties, especially those with a Republican-dominated Board of Supervisors.
It also didn’t prevent state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who now represents Gila County and the White Mountains and won 68% of the vote, from tweeting falsely that Gila and Yavapai counties were delaying their vote certification. She later corrected the tweet without taking down the initial claim, according to the Associated Press (apnews.com/article/fact-check-arizona-election-certification-909947717934.) Rogers has been tapped to head the elections committee in the new Legislature.
But the furor continued early this week in other counties.
This week, heavily Republican Cochise County remained the epicenter of unproven claims of election irregularities. In that case, questions about the certification of the vote-counting machines caused the supervisors to initially refuse to certify the results — calling for a re-do of the election. Lawsuits have been filed to force the southeast Arizona county to certify the votes. It’s unclear what will happen if the county refuses. It could mean those votes won’t end up in the final count. That would mostly hurt Republican candidates and could flip a congressional seat from the Republicans to the Democrats.
Maricopa County’s efforts to certify its election also spurred lawsuits and long, confrontational public hearings. In that county, printers at polling places produced ballots with the ink so faint that the vote-counting machines couldn’t read and tabulate the vote. This prompted precinct officials to advise people to go to other polling places. Some didn’t end up voting as a result, although it’s unclear how many people were affected. Overall, Maricopa County narrowly favored most Democratic statewide candidates – but a slightly higher percentage of Republicans voted in-person instead of relying on mail-in ballots. That could mean Election Day voters who gave up and went home could have disproportionately affected Republicans. There’s no clear evidence either way, however.
Republican Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake both filed lawsuits claiming that the poorly printed ballots and other problems made the results of the election invalid. Both lost narrowly to their Democratic opponents. Maricopa County accounts for 60% of the state’s population and so problems there have an outsized effect.
The Attorney General’s race was so closes it triggered an automatic recount. It’s unclear at this writing how those lawsuits and a possible failure to certify the vote in Cochise County will affect the outcome in races that sometimes came down to a few hundred votes. However, the continued allegations of election manipulation in Arizona have made national headlines. Nationwide, most of the candidates running for governor or secretary of state who denied the 2020 election results lost especially in swing states.
The Mohave County Supervisors also threatened to not certify the vote in northwest Arizona but eventually gave in after receiving legal advice.
