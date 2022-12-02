While election chaos continued in some Arizona counties this week, Navajo County quietly certified the results of the midterm elections without a qualm.

The detailed results of the Nov. 8 voting certified by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 28 demonstrated the big divide between the Democratic voters on Navajo and Apache tribal communities and the mostly Republican voters in the White Mountains.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.