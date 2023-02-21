SHOW LOW — The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is warning motorists to stay off the roads and residents to prepare for possible power outages tonight and possibly tomorrow morning.

A powerful winter weather system is expected to move through the area beginning late this evening and lasting into Wednesday morning, said Robert Rickey, a meteorologist with the NWS in Flagstaff. The storm will be bringing in very strong winds and very cold temperatures as well as snow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.