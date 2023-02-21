SHOW LOW — The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is warning motorists to stay off the roads and residents to prepare for possible power outages tonight and possibly tomorrow morning.
A powerful winter weather system is expected to move through the area beginning late this evening and lasting into Wednesday morning, said Robert Rickey, a meteorologist with the NWS in Flagstaff. The storm will be bringing in very strong winds and very cold temperatures as well as snow.
Residents can expect a light rain to start this afternoon which will change to snow sometime around midnight, he said. The heaviest snowfall should happen around 5 a.m. Wednesday and may last until noon bringing an additional 5 to 9 inches of the white stuff to the Show Low area.
The wind is also predicted to pick up late this evening, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph around midnight, he said.
Rickey warned that the combination of falling snow and high wind gusts could cause whiteout conditions for drivers from midnight until possibly noon on Wednesday. The wind could also bring down trees and power lines. Residents should be prepared for possible power outages, he said.
The wind and snow are expected to die down Wednesday afternoon, with the snow possibly changing to rain, Rickey said. Low temperatures may fall to the mid- to low-20s over the next few days with lingering showers through Thursday.
