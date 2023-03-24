Betsy Ross
The original Betsy Ross flag design includes 13 stars in a circle, representing the original 13 American colonies.

 Saczon/Flickr

PHOENIX — State lawmakers have decided that some flags matter more than others.

On a party-line vote Thursday, the House agreed to allow residents who live in communities governed by homeowners' associations to fly the Betsy Ross flag, regardless of existing rules. That's the flag that existed at the time of the American Revolution, with 13 stars in a circle along with the still-existing 13 stripes.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

