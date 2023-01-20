Kari Lake mug

Lake

 George Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is asking the state Court of Appeals to toss out Kari Lake's latest bid to overturn the 2022 election saying it is based on "mere speculation of election misconduct and conjecture regarding its supposed result."

In an extensive filing, Abha Khanna, the governor's lead lawyer, said that the Republican contender failed to offer any evidence at her trial last month that any vote was not counted. Khanna said even the ballots that on-site tabulators in Maricopa County could not read ultimately were tallied at a central location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.