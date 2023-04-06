TikTok logo
Ivan Radic/Flickr

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Wednesday banning the use of the social media app TikTok on all state-owned devices as universities and even some countries make similar moves.

The executive order comes on the heels of a growing concern that the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, ByteDance Ltd, is harvesting users’ data to advance its own political agenda.

