Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program. 

The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total education budget of $9 billion, which includes nixing the school voucher program, a plan that will almost certainly be killed by the Republican legislature. 

