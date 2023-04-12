Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs completes her first 100 days Wednesday with various controversies, criticism and the liberal use of her veto stamp.

But we've seen this movie before, two decades earlier, when Democrat Janet Napolitano – the only other Democrat elected Arizona governor in this century – took office after winning the race over Republican foe Matt Salmon, and by an even narrower margin than Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.