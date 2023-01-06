Katie Hobbs inauguration

Dancers from Indigenous Enterprise perform at the end of the public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, 2023.

 Gov. Katie Hobbs/YouTube

PHOENIX — Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations.

“This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath of air that I think a lot of tribal communities have been waiting for.”

