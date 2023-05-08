Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican lawmakers appear to be closing in on a deal to pass a state budget, and the state House of Representatives is poised to introduce a spending plan on Monday. 

The budget comes as the legislative session reached its 115th day on Friday and lawmakers head towards a hard deadline of June 30, when the current year’s budget ends. If a spending plan for the upcoming year isn’t in place by then, large swaths of state government will shut down on July 1. 

