Executions Expedited
Arizona has carried out most executions with lethal injection since 1992. But defendants who committed crimes before that date, including Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon, have the choice of lethat injection or the gas chamber. (Photo courtesy Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)

 Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry

WASHINGTON — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday that the state will not proceed with the execution of convicted murderer Aaron Gunches, one day after the Arizona Supreme Court said it had no choice but to order his death.

The Supreme Court order Thursday came even though Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes were moving to reverse the death warrant that had been put in motion by former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

