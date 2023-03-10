Missing and murdered indigenous peoples task force
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order to establish the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force on March 7, 2023.

 Shondiin Silversmith/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — For the first time in history, an Arizona governor signed an executive order to officially establish a task force focused on addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis. 

“For too long, our state has ignored tribal leaders’ pleas for help addressing the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

