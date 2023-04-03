PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs switched up her leadership team on Friday, just days after her press secretary resigned amid Republican outrage over a tweet.

Josselyn Berry, Hobbs’ press secretary, just stepped down Tuesday and now Murphy Hebert is out as Hobbs’ director of communications, with her replacement to be announced sometime next week, according to a news release.

