PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs fired the first financial salvo at legislative Republicans Tuesday, promising to raise $500,000 to unseat them in 2024.

And that doesn't even count another $1.5 million or so she has left over from businesses who contributed to her inaugural festivities that can be used to oust GOP lawmakers.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

