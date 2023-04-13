Mail-in ballots logo
PHOENIX — Republican proposals to ban ranked-choice voting and criminalize immigrant aid organizations were blocked on Wednesday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, who wielded her veto stamp to add five more vetoes to her growing tally.

House Bill 2552 sought to outlaw ranked-choice voting in Arizona, despite the fact that it isn’t used anywhere in the Grand Canyon State. The measure was a priority for the legislature’s Arizona Freedom Caucus, whose members oppose an effort by voter organizations to put the voting style on the 2024 ballot.

