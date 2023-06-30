empty the shelters
Holbrook Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees from July 6-31 through a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation.

If you’re thinking about taking in a furry companion in the coming month, Holbrook Animal Control may be the place you want to go.

Starting July 6 and running through the end of the month, pet adoptions are discounted to $10 for cats, $20 for kittens and $25 for dogs and puppies, plus $5 for microchipping.

