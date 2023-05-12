A Holbrook local was hospitalized after a bite-and-run while fleeing from Navajo County law enforcement and K-9 Kilo.
Just before 11 a.m. on May 9, an unnamed Navajo County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy and the Major Crimes Apprehension Team apprehended Gregory Paul Tafoya, 49, of Holbrook, for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect near a residence north of highway 180 in the Holbrook area before he fled, causing an “off-road” chase, according to an NCSO release.
“With the assistance of K-9 Kilo, (Tafoya) was apprehended and booked into Navajo County jail,” NCSO stated.
K-9 Kilo was deployed after the suspect “failed to comply with numerous commands from deputies” and was taken to a local hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”
NCSO confirmed Tafoya was hospitalized for injuries sustained from a dog bite and confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening.
NCSO noted Tafoya has had “multiple prior law enforcement contacts”, saying all of them have involving the suspect “resisting law enforcement or fleeing.”
In 2001, the Navajo County Superior Court found Tafoya guilty for the transportation of dangerous drugs. In 2012, he was found guilty of possession of dangerous drugs.
The arrest warrant issued for Tafoya was ordered in March for a count of possession and/or use of dangerous drugs and the unlawful use of a means of transportation, both felonies.
