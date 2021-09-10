Dehydration is a centuries old method of food preservation. Drying removes water from food so that bacteria, mold, and yeast cannot grow and spoil the food. Dried foods take little room to store and can be used for an extended time. With the current canning jar/lid shortage, dehydrating is another option for preserving our garden harvest.
There are many methods for drying vegetables – a dehydrator, oven or sun drying. My great-grandmother dried apples on a flat roof that she tacked cheesecloth on, layered the apples, then another layer of cheesecloth for protection.
Dehydrators are specifically built for drying foods. There are many options to suit your budget and preservation needs. (See extension.arizona.edu publication az1802 for a list of what to look for in a dehydrator)
Step 1: When selecting vegetables to dry, it is recommended to choose vegetables that are at peak maturity and quality. Cut the vegetables into uniform pieces that are one-eighth to one-half inches thick. The table in the previously mentioned publication (az1802) gives preparation details for individual vegetables.
Step 2: After the vegetables are washed and sliced, pretreating by blanching is recommended for vegetables that you cook before eating. Blanching is a cooking technique that includes briefly boiling or steaming vegetables and then placing them into ice water to halt the cooking process.
Step 3: Once the pieces have been blanched, they are ready to place on the dehydrator trays. Place the vegetable pieces in a single layer on the trays, and avoid overfilling or overlapping. If your dehydrator has temperature settings, preheat the dehydrator to the temperature recommended in the manual that came with the dehydrator. The time for drying varies to vegetables, size of pieces and the load on the tray. When done, pieces should be crisp.
Step 4: It is beneficial to condition dehydrated food prior to storing. Not all food dehydrates the same – a few pieces may not be as crisp as the rest. To condition, place product in an airtight container. Leave it on the counter where you can see it. Shake the container once a day for a week. Check for moisture buildup in the jar. Re-dry if there is moisture. This will prevent mold or spoilage of the product in the jar.
Step 5: Package and store. Use clean, dry, dark (if available) jars, airtight containers or freezer bags. If using freezer bags, be sure to remove all air from the bags. Label with the name of the vegetable and the date it was packaged. Store in a cool, dry and dark area.
How do you use dehydrated vegetables? In addition to being a healthy snack, dried vegetables provide another option for meal preparation. Add them to a stew, soup, casserole or sauce. You do not need to rehydrate vegetables before using. Just toss in a pot and simmer. Generally, one cup of dried vegetables equals two cups of fresh. For recipes like stir-fry or vegetable side dishes, it is best to rehydrate first. To rehydrate the dried vegetable, soak in water prior to use for one or two hours. Using boiling water reduces the soaking time.
If you have any questions regarding food preservation, call the Navajo County Extension office in Holbrook at 924-524-6271 or the Apache County Extension office in St. Johns at 928-337-2267. There are other publications, videos and recipes that can be found at extension.arizona.edu.
