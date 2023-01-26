The DIY movement has not only inspired a lot of home improvement, but has also captured the imagination and ingenuity of the fitness community. DIY home gyms have been on the rise with more of us working from home post-pandemic. Whether it’s as simple as some resistance bands and a yoga mat, streaming an exercise program, or purchasing a stationary bike (as we explored in my last article), home gym ideas make it easier and more convenient than ever before to get in a good workout and keep your body in shape.
There are many exercise aficionados who are making their own at-home gyms in garages or spare rooms rather than join a gym. If this is the direction you want to go, it can easily be accomplished on whatever budget you have set aside. A simple Google search will provide instructions that are accessible and user-friendly to even the novice do-it-yourselfer.
For the purposes of this article, I am going to focus on a simple DIY gym setup designed for a space that can handle a cardio machine (treadmill, elliptical or rowing machine), a bench, a plate stack pulley system or wall mount, anchors for resistance bands, dumbbells and racks, and an unobstructed area for working out.
Plan before purchasing
Let’s say you have a dedicated large room for your mini-gym. When you’re first getting started, all you need are the basics – avoid factoring in TVs and large mirrors at this point. Keep it simple.
Consider your fitness goals first, and how you can achieve those goals within the space you have available. Then prioritize equipment, weights, etc. to meet your budget. A workout space at home doesn’t have to be a full room that duplicates what you’d see in a commercial gym. All you really need is enough room to move your arms and legs freely without obstruction and perform the workouts you like to do regularly.
Equipment and layout
When creating your home gym, take into consideration the exercises you do and the type of equipment you need for it. Then plan the space to scale. Make sure you think through how the equipment will be used — layout is key. You will quickly lose motivation if you find yourself constantly moving pieces of equipment in order to do a specific exercise. And if your home gym isn’t a space you enjoy spending time in, you’re less likely to use it.
It’s important to only purchase gym equipment that you will use. Don’t go all-out on weight machines if free weights will serve your purposes. Think about storage shelves or bins and cabinets so you can keep your area uncluttered. Wall hooks help keep your bands, tubes, jump ropes, handles and other accessories off the floor but accessible for use. If you are not creative or don’t know where to begin, browse through websites searching for a variety of small to large space home gym ideas.
Equipment ideas
Pull-up bars can be wall mounted or hung from your doorframe. This small piece of equipment offers a complete upper body workout. They are affordable and can be purchased online or at any sporting goods store. But take extra steps to make sure the bar is sufficiently secured and supported before you start hanging from the bar.
Hand weights and kettlebells come in all weights, sizes and designs, from simple iron weights to coated dumbbells for a more comfortable grip. Start small, then work your way up to heavier weights.
If you are lacking space to accommodate a range of dumbbells, consider an adjustable dumbbell set. With its built-in, easy adjustment system, you simply move a pin from one slot to another, allowing you to go from a five-pound pair to up to 50 pounds.
Suspension straps are one of my personal favorites. They have gained popularity for their minimalist but effective approach to resistance training. The TRX training system is the most well-known; however, it is pricey. But you can find some non-TRX brands online for about 50% less or, even better, make your own. For about $20 at a hardware store and a few minutes of your time, it’s possible to make your own suspension straps. YouTube has a great video to show you how to create your own.
The Total Gym home fitness system is a pulley weight-training machine for the whole body. It has more than 100 exercises to choose from. It’s also a great space saver because it folds up nicely after each use.
You can create a complete P90X home gym. This program has been around for many, many years and it is still popular. It is touted as an extreme fitness program from beginner to advanced. All of the equipment necessary for this program includes: Yoga blocks and mat, dumbbells, pull-up/push-up bar, push-up handles, gloves, and chair, making it a great home gym idea for limited spaces. Go to beachbody.com to find out anything you want to know about the program.
Finally, look on sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craiglist, OfferUp and Nextdoor, for example. You can often find workout equipment listings of barely-used machines that were bought 6-12 months ago with the best of intentions, for only a fraction of the price.
With all these options, you can get overwhelmed and imagine yourself laying out a bunch of money. Remember the first point I mentioned – keep it simple. More than anything else, you want your mini-gym to be user-friendly and motivating.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com
