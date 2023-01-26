DIY gym

A DIY gym can include a variety of workout equipment such as a stationary bike, barbells and exercise balls.

 thespruce.com

The DIY movement has not only inspired a lot of home improvement, but has also captured the imagination and ingenuity of the fitness community. DIY home gyms have been on the rise with more of us working from home post-pandemic. Whether it’s as simple as some resistance bands and a yoga mat, streaming an exercise program, or purchasing a stationary bike (as we explored in my last article), home gym ideas make it easier and more convenient than ever before to get in a good workout and keep your body in shape.

There are many exercise aficionados who are making their own at-home gyms in garages or spare rooms rather than join a gym. If this is the direction you want to go, it can easily be accomplished on whatever budget you have set aside. A simple Google search will provide instructions that are accessible and user-friendly to even the novice do-it-yourselfer.

