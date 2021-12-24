National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place each year on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice (usually December 21), over 30 years of remembering those who lost their lives due to homelessness. In 2020 a man named Mike, struggling to walk with a cane and very hard of hearing due to old hearing aids, walked into the Show Low Senior Center. His belongings fit in a shoebox and two backpacks, and he had been homeless since 2018 taking shelter where ever he could find it. In 2020 he received stimulus money to seek refuge in a local hotel for two weeks. The money had run out, and he was at the Senior Center seeking help. He was too old to survive on the street; he needed oxygen, had cancer throughout his body, and needed a medical home. The Director of Navajo & Apache County Alliance to End Homelessness (NACAEH), Allison Hephner, the Director of the Show Low Senior Center, was in the office that day. She worked with Old Concho Community Assistance Center, Marilyn Johnson, the Chair of NACAEH, to move Mike into a hotel for a couple of weeks until they could get him a small 300 sqft studio he could call home. Mike Simpson with the Dream Center helped with furniture, and Pam with the RE:center (our community resource center) helped with supplies. All individuals and agencies are members of NACAEH. Meals on Wheels provided him with his meals, he qualified for a bus pass through the Pinetop-Lakeside library, was able to get on Medicare A & B, and found a faith home with The Church. Mike spent the last of his life in a home he could call his own, surrounded by a community that cared about him, and he expressed his gratitude daily. When you work in the area of social determinates of health in your community, you see it all, homelessness, suicide, relapse, foster care, joblessness, etc., said Hephner. Additionally, said Hephner, this is a burden non-tribal and tribal members equally share. As we work to increase access to services, we look for all-inclusive solutions; however, like Mike, we cannot do this alone; WE NEED YOUR HELP!
The Point-in-Time Count is an annual census of people experiencing literal homelessness. The count helps identify and understand the extent and nature of homelessness in our community. The count is required by HUD and may result in increased resources in our community throughout Navajo and Apache Counties. Data from the count is used when applying for funding and to advocate for increased resources in our community.
WHEN: January 25, 2022 – February 1, 2022
WHAT IS NEEDED: Volunteers to conduct surveys for one or more multiple days in a team setting to count the un-sheltered homelessness across Navajo and Apache County. Donations of water, socks, hygiene items, or cash to purchase these items are also needed.
SURVEY AREAS
Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Heber Overgaard, Snowflake, Taylor, Vernon, Holbrook, Winslow, Vernon, Concho, ST. Johns, Round Valley, Eagar.
TRAINING DATES & LOCATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED
*All volunteers are required to attend one training
To volunteer or make a donation please contact Mike Simpson at 928-446-9922 or Mike@whitemountaindreamcenter.org
